Search

Advanced search

Drivers warned of disruption as three weeks of repair work starts on Wroxham Bridge

PUBLISHED: 16:05 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 11 March 2019

Repairs need to be done to Wroxham Bridge. Pic: Archant Library.

Repairs need to be done to Wroxham Bridge. Pic: Archant Library.

Archant

Drivers have been warned to be ready for three weeks of disruption because of work on Wroxham Bridge.

Repairs to a low brickwork wall, which has been hit by cars several times, are needed, with the £40,000 work due to start on Sunday, March 17.

The money will also pay for maintenance on the surface of the bridge.

But during the work, one lane of the A1150 Norwich Road over the bridge will need to be closed, with temporary traffic lights in place.

Norfolk County Council says the lights will be manually controlled during peak times to allow traffic to move as smoothly as possible.

The council says the work will be done before the Easter period, with work on the wall and the bridge carried out at the same time, with extended working hours and weekend working.

The council thanked people in advance for their patience while the repair and maintenance work is done.

But they warned that further maintenance to the bridge is likely to be needed in the next year or so.

They said that work would probably need a full road closure.

Most Read

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Flight from Norwich Airport cancelled

A KLM flight from Norwich Airport to Amsterdam was cancelled on Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

Distress as residents told they must give up their pets or face legal action

Clevedon House, Cromer, residents Esme Gubbins, 56, with her daughter, Salima, 14, and their pet dog, Eddy. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Norfolk firm finds £40.2m debt hole in finances

Kier has found a huge hole in its finances revealing a further £40.2m of debt. Photo: Steve Adams

Most Read

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Flight from Norwich Airport cancelled

A KLM flight from Norwich Airport to Amsterdam was cancelled on Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

Distress as residents told they must give up their pets or face legal action

Clevedon House, Cromer, residents Esme Gubbins, 56, with her daughter, Salima, 14, and their pet dog, Eddy. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Norfolk firm finds £40.2m debt hole in finances

Kier has found a huge hole in its finances revealing a further £40.2m of debt. Photo: Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Popular hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Worker suffocated when clothes got caught in machine bought on eBay, court hears

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe. Picture courtesy of Kevin Copplestone.

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

WATCH: Police called to McDonald’s following threat to stab woman

Norfolk Police lead away a man from McDonalds on the Haymarket in Norwich
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists