Drivers warned of disruption as three weeks of repair work starts on Wroxham Bridge

Repairs need to be done to Wroxham Bridge.

Drivers have been warned to be ready for three weeks of disruption because of work on Wroxham Bridge.

Repairs to a low brickwork wall, which has been hit by cars several times, are needed, with the £40,000 work due to start on Sunday, March 17.

The money will also pay for maintenance on the surface of the bridge.

But during the work, one lane of the A1150 Norwich Road over the bridge will need to be closed, with temporary traffic lights in place.

Norfolk County Council says the lights will be manually controlled during peak times to allow traffic to move as smoothly as possible.

The council says the work will be done before the Easter period, with work on the wall and the bridge carried out at the same time, with extended working hours and weekend working.

The council thanked people in advance for their patience while the repair and maintenance work is done.

But they warned that further maintenance to the bridge is likely to be needed in the next year or so.

They said that work would probably need a full road closure.