Search

Advanced search

Roads set to close for work on new pedestrian crossings

PUBLISHED: 12:34 05 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 05 January 2020

The junction of Mile Cross Road, Heigham Street, and Nelson Street, where a petition has been started for a safe pedestrian crossing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The junction of Mile Cross Road, Heigham Street, and Nelson Street, where a petition has been started for a safe pedestrian crossing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A £220,000 scheme to put in long-demanded new pedestrian crossings starts tomorrow, but it will mean part of a Norwich road will need to be shut.

Work to put in two signalled pedestrian crossings and refuge islands in Heigham Street and on Mile Cross Road will begin on Monday, January 6.

It means the western section of Heigham Street, which turns into Waterworks Road, will be shut for the duration of the work - due to carry on until Monday, March 16.

Nelson Street will also be closed at the junction with Heigham Street, while parking will be suspended in those streets.

And there will be two-way traffic signals in use on the Heigham Street/Mile Cross Road junction.

Norfolk County Council says the closure and lights will enable the work to be done safely and more quickly.

Temporary crossings and walkways will be provided to help pedestrians and cyclists cross the road and get around the site.

You may also want to watch:

The council says access to businesses and homes will be maintained throughout, but diversion routes may be required in some cases.

There will also be one weekend where the whole of the Heigham Street/Mile Cross junction will have to be shut.

That is currently scheduled for the weekend of March 14 and 15, subject to the weather on those dates.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure and chair of the Transforming Cities joint committee, said: "I'm delighted we're able to deliver these much needed safety improvements for the local community.

"We appreciate this will cause some disruption and thank everyone for their patience while work is carried out.

"The partial road closure will allow us to complete work as quickly and safely as possible and should temporarily help traffic flow whilst the junction is not under signal control."

Hundreds of people had signed a petition calling for better pedestrian crossings in the area.

The petition was set up by mum Lisa Stannard, from Heigham Street, who had said the junction was an accident waiting to happen.

Next year will also see a new crossing installed at the junction of Dereham Road, Hotblack Road and Bowthorpe Road.

Most Read

Driver taken to hospital after early morning car crash

A driver was taken to hospital following a crash on The Hill in Westwick, off the B1150 near North Walsham. Picture Google.

Lifelong Canaries fan leaves club £100 in his will to buy players a drink

Barrie Greaves, from Aylsham, at a Norwich City Football Club home match with his daughters Dr Sarah Greaves and Jane Warden. Picture: Dr Sarah Greaves

Police dogs track driver who flipped car

The driver of this car fled the scene of crashing. Picture: Fenland Police

Closing date revealed for town’s Debenhams store

'Last few days' signs have been installed ahead of the closure of Great Yarmouth's Debenhams store this month.

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: My saving tips for 2020

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Driver taken to hospital after early morning car crash

A driver was taken to hospital following a crash on The Hill in Westwick, off the B1150 near North Walsham. Picture Google.

Police dogs track driver who flipped car

The driver of this car fled the scene of crashing. Picture: Fenland Police

Lifelong Canaries fan leaves club £100 in his will to buy players a drink

Barrie Greaves, from Aylsham, at a Norwich City Football Club home match with his daughters Dr Sarah Greaves and Jane Warden. Picture: Dr Sarah Greaves

Father tells of ‘horrendous’ year after partner suffers brain haemorrhage

Gareth Hunt with his partner Ellie Godbold and five of their 13 children, (from left to right) Annmarie, Rheanna, Daisy, Lily and Poppy. Picture: Lauren De Boise.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists