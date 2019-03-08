Work set to begin on town car park

Repair work on a busy town car park is set to start shortly.

Phase one of three of the repair and resurfacing works at Theatre Street Car Park in Swaffham is set to begin on, or shortly after, Tuesday, March 26 and will take two weeks.

The first phase of work will be taking place at the rear of the car park, with the other parts of the car park remaining open. There will be no access between the Paddocks and Theatre Street across the car park for this period.

This will then be followed by phase two, which will take two weeks, and three, set to last one week, which will be taking place at the front left and right of the car park.

The work is set to include repairs and improvements to the existing surface water drainage, a complete resurfacing of the car park and the relining of all bays and road markings.

Subject to weather conditions, it is hoped that all of the work will be finished six weeks after starting.