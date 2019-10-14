Search

A17 roadworks set to resume tomorrow

14 October, 2019 - 06:15
Cross Keys Swing Bridge at Sutton Bridge, Lincolnshire. Picture: Chris Bishop

Cross Keys Swing Bridge at Sutton Bridge, Lincolnshire. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Road works set to cause major delays and disruption resume tomorrow.

Details of the diversion while one lane of the bridge is closed Picture: Lincs County CouncilDetails of the diversion while one lane of the bridge is closed Picture: Lincs County Council

Contractors took a break from re-surfacing the Cross Keys swing bridge at Sutton Bridge when they ran out of materials.

They say they are now ready to begin work again on the structure, which carries the A17 across the tidal River Nene.

Drivers face long delays on the busy gateway to Norfolk from Lincolnshire and the east Midlands.

Motorists have been asked to take a 20 mile diversion via Wisbech or face long queues whilst repairs are under way.

Resurfacing work began two weeks ago on the crossing. Richard Waters, principal engineer - structures, said good progress was being made and work on the westbound carriageway had been completed.

Work should begin tomorrow and be completed by October 25.

