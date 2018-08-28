Search

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after crash

PUBLISHED: 12:21 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 08 January 2019

A woman is in a life-threatening condition following a crash in Lakenheath Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A woman is currently in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Lakenheath.

Police are appealing for information or witnesses following the incident yesterday at 5.45pm.

A silver Renault Scenic car travelling south towards Lakenheath collided with a woman pedestrian who was crossing the B1112, Eriswell Road, near to Lakenheath playing fields.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed to allow an investigation into the circumstances of the collision to take place but has since reopened.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 5.41pm yesterday with reports of a collision in Eriswell Road, Lakenheath.

“We sent an ambulance, rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer and the MAGPAS Air Ambulance.

“A woman was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in a serious condition.”

Witnesses or anybody who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage captured in the vicinity around the time of the collision are asked to call the Bury St Edmunds roads armed policing team on 101, quoting reference CAD 311 of January 7.

