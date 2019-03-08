Search

Police warn of muddy roads

PUBLISHED: 11:34 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 01 November 2019

Mud on the road in Wisbech St Mary Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police are warning drivers about muddy roads in the Fens.

They say the Highways Agency has been called out to deal with Tholomas Drove and the High Road, in Wisbech St Mary.

One tweeted: "The above road is very slippery, please approach with care and slow down." There has also been a report of muddy conditions on Marshall's Bank, at Parson Drove. Police say: "Please approach with care."

