Check before you travel warning ahead of track renewal works

Engineers will replace about 4km of track in the vicinity of Cantley including through the station. Picture: Network Rail Archant

Train passengers are being urged to check before they travel ahead of a week of engineering works.

Network Rail has urged people travelling between Norwich, Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth to be aware as track renewal works on the Wherry line are due to start on Friday, August 14.

The works to improve reliability of services will see engineers replace around 4km of track around Cantley, including through the station.

There will be a week long closure of the line from 11pm on August 14 ahead of the line reopening on Monday, August 24.

A rail replacement service will be operated as the works include track replacement and installation of a new vehicle deck across the Station Road crossing in Cantley.

It means the crossing will be closed from 10pm on Wednesday, August 19 to 5am on Monday, August 24 and from 11pm on August 28 to 6am on August 30 to complete the installation.

Vehicle access across the railway will not be possible when this crossing is closed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained and managed throughout the works via the Church Road pedestrian crossing.

Network Rail is providing a secure parking facility along with a minibus service to ferry people between the car park and Church Road foot crossing to minimise the inconvenience during the crossing closures.

The works have been planned with the co-operation of the British Sugar factory, with public meetings held to explain how the works will be undertaken and to address local concerns about access.

Ellie Burrows, route director for Anglia, said: “These important works are part of our programme of track renewals across the route to maintain safe and reliable rail services.

“We recognise the impact this work will have on the local community and have put measures in place to try to minimise the disruption.

“I’d like to thank the Cantley community and British Sugar for their patience and co-operation while we carry out this work.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We realise that any engineering works causes our customers inconvenience, but this work is vital so that we can provide as reliable a service as possible.”

Passengers are advised to check before travelling at nationarail.co.uk or greateranglia.co.uk