Tennyson Avenue in King’s Lynn closed for roadworks this weekend

Work will take place close to the Tennyson Avenue level crossing Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Part of a busy road near the centre of King’s Lynn will be closed for two weekends, starting today.

Resurfacing work will start on Tennyson Avenue on Saturday, March 16.

It will be carried out 200m either side of the railway crossing, from the junction with Mount Street to King George V Avenue.

Work will be carried out over two weekends under full road closures between 6am Saturday and 6am Monday each weekend.

Diversions will be signposted via Vancouver Avenue, London Road, Railway Road and Gaywood Road.

Norfolk County Council said the work would cost £90,000.