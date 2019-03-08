Road closure warning for resort

Sandringham Road, in Hunstanton, where roadworks begin on Monday Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Drivers have been warned a busy road in a seaside town will be closed for five days for repairs.

Resurfacing of two sections of Sandringham Road, in Hunstanton, starts on Monday, November 18.

The stretch between Westgate and Avenue Road will be repaired on that day, while the stretch from the A149 Cromer Road to Collingwood Road will be repaired between Tuesday, November 19 and Friday, November 22.

Norfolk County Council said to carry out the work safely it will be necessary to close Sandringham Road to all through traffic at these locations during the work.

Diversions will be in place while surfacing works are in progress. Vehicle access to businesses and homes within the limits of the works will be maintained from one end of the closure.

The work will cost £90,000 and be carried out by Norfolk County Council and its contractors.