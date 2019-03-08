Road will be closed for one night

A rural road will be closed for a night for resurfacing.

New Road, North Runcton, will be closed from 8pm on Friday, November 8 at its junction with the A47 at Constitution Hill, near King's Lynn. It will reopen at 6am the following day.

Diversion routes will be in place while surfacing works are in progress.

The A47 will remain open at all times, but one lane will be closed with temporary traffic signals used to control traffic.

Vehicle access to businesses and homes within the limits of the works will be maintained from one end of the closure at any time.