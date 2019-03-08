Police called to two-car crash on A17
PUBLISHED: 09:20 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:49 05 September 2019
Police were called to the scene of a crash on the A17 between Tilney All Saints and Tilney St Lawrence.
Officers were called to Terrington St Clement at 7.55am this morning after two vehicles collided.
The vehicles involved were cleared at 8.52am and no one was hurt, with police expecting traffic to begin flowing smoothly again.
