Search

Advanced search

Weeks of road closures on roundabout off A47 postponed

PUBLISHED: 10:03 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 14 January 2020

A redesign of the Norfolk Showground roundabout off the A47 will see weeks of closures and possible delays from later this month. Picture: Google Maps.

A redesign of the Norfolk Showground roundabout off the A47 will see weeks of closures and possible delays from later this month. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

Weeks of work which would have closed roads so a major roundabout off the A47 could be made safer have been postponed - because of delays in getting the necessary permission from Highways England to do the work.

Norfolk County Council was due to begin work to reshape the roundabout, on the A1074 at Longwater, near the Norfolk Showground, on Monday next week.

But the council has announced it has postponed the work "due to a delay in obtaining the necessary technical and legal requirements from Highways England to work on their network".

Taylor Wimpey, which is paying for the work, was granted permission to build new homes close to the junction in April 2014,

You may also want to watch:

But safety concerns were raised by Highways England over cars queuing up the slip road and onto the A47.

Changes to the junction required as part of the planning conditions include changing the layout to a tear drop shape and installing traffic lights on the approach to the roundabout from the A1074 flyover and the A47 slip road.

Underground cabling for the new traffic lights also needs to be installed along Long Lane from the Costessey Park and Ride to the roundabout and along the A47 slip road.

The A47 westbound off slip road, the A1074 Dereham Road overpass and the Norfolk Showground roundabout itself were all due to be affected by closures from the end of January and throughout February, with traffic due to be diverted.

However, the postponement means the work will now take place at a later date which the county council says will be publicised nearer the time.

Most Read

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Councillors agree to over 200 new homes despite ‘traffic buildup’ concerns

Plans to build 216 homes off Swanton Road in Dereham have been approved. Picture: Google

WEIRD NORFOLK: The ‘orgy stone’ of Merton which if moved causes “erotic debauchery” - and the end of the world.

Weird Norfolk The Merton Stone Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Parents warned after attempts to groom four high school pupils online

File photo of Hellesdon High School.PIC: Archant.

Revealed: Shut luxury hotel’s long history of financial problems

Jane Scrivens of Lenwade House Hotel pictured in 2011. Two companies registered at the hotel were put into liquidation in 2013 and 2017 owing thousands of pounds. Picture: Adrian Judd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

‘Fingers crossed’ - Pledge over future of city pub

The Red Lion on Bishopgate in Norwich, which is closing at the end of the month. Photo: Steve Adams

What would you like us to investigate in 2020?

Front pages from the EDP in 2019 with stories from our investigations unit. Image: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists