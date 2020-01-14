Weeks of road closures on roundabout off A47 postponed

Weeks of work which would have closed roads so a major roundabout off the A47 could be made safer have been postponed - because of delays in getting the necessary permission from Highways England to do the work.

Norfolk County Council was due to begin work to reshape the roundabout, on the A1074 at Longwater, near the Norfolk Showground, on Monday next week.

But the council has announced it has postponed the work "due to a delay in obtaining the necessary technical and legal requirements from Highways England to work on their network".

Taylor Wimpey, which is paying for the work, was granted permission to build new homes close to the junction in April 2014,

But safety concerns were raised by Highways England over cars queuing up the slip road and onto the A47.

Changes to the junction required as part of the planning conditions include changing the layout to a tear drop shape and installing traffic lights on the approach to the roundabout from the A1074 flyover and the A47 slip road.

Underground cabling for the new traffic lights also needs to be installed along Long Lane from the Costessey Park and Ride to the roundabout and along the A47 slip road.

The A47 westbound off slip road, the A1074 Dereham Road overpass and the Norfolk Showground roundabout itself were all due to be affected by closures from the end of January and throughout February, with traffic due to be diverted.

However, the postponement means the work will now take place at a later date which the county council says will be publicised nearer the time.