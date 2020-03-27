Maintenance works continuing at bridge

Waveney Bridge has been partially closed for an unknown period of time whilst emergency works take place to do repairs. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Major repairs to a bridge that had been found in a dangerous “deteriorating” state have been completed, but repair work is set to continue at the scene for another week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Waveney Bridge, #Beccles update - works to replace the joints on the bridge are now complete, temporary traffic signals will remain in place whilst our teams carry out repairs to the safety barriers. Works are on schedule and are due to be completed on 3 April 2020. #Suffolk https://t.co/vj58KVnF2D — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) March 27, 2020

Earlier this month repair work started at the Waveney Bridge, on the A146 Norwich Road at Beccles.

Suffolk Highways closed the road overnight “from the roundabout with George Westwood Way to River Waveney” recently.

According to Suffolk Highways the road was closed to allow “urgent replacement of bridge expansion joints.”

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways said: “Waveney Bridge, Beccles update.

“Works to replace the joints on the bridge are now complete, two-way temporary traffic signals will remain in place whilst our teams carry out repairs to the safety barriers.

“Works are on schedule and are due to be completed on April 3.”

A temporary 30mph speed limit across the structure from the roundabout with George Westwood Way to River Waveney is in operation until April 3.

Waveney Bridge was partially closed by Suffolk Highways on February 11, as temporary traffic lights were installed.

Suffolk Highways closed one lane back then.