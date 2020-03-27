Search

Advanced search

Maintenance works continuing at bridge

PUBLISHED: 15:54 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:54 27 March 2020

Waveney Bridge has been partially closed for an unknown period of time whilst emergency works take place to do repairs. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Waveney Bridge has been partially closed for an unknown period of time whilst emergency works take place to do repairs. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Major repairs to a bridge that had been found in a dangerous “deteriorating” state have been completed, but repair work is set to continue at the scene for another week.

Earlier this month repair work started at the Waveney Bridge, on the A146 Norwich Road at Beccles.

Suffolk Highways closed the road overnight “from the roundabout with George Westwood Way to River Waveney” recently.

According to Suffolk Highways the road was closed to allow “urgent replacement of bridge expansion joints.”

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways said: “Waveney Bridge, Beccles update.

“Works to replace the joints on the bridge are now complete, two-way temporary traffic signals will remain in place whilst our teams carry out repairs to the safety barriers.

“Works are on schedule and are due to be completed on April 3.”

A temporary 30mph speed limit across the structure from the roundabout with George Westwood Way to River Waveney is in operation until April 3.

Waveney Bridge was partially closed by Suffolk Highways on February 11, as temporary traffic lights were installed.

Suffolk Highways closed one lane back then.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘I’ll go to jail, I don’t care’ - Restaurant owner’s anger after being fined while loading food for self-isolating people

Tim Roberts, owner of Number 29 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market, with the parking ticket he got for stopping outside his premises to load food for people self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied by Tim Roberts

Coronavirus: How new police powers will affect you and your family

Police officers on patrol in Norwich. Photo: Luke Powell

Six new coronavirus cases in Norfolk as total reaches 51

Norfolk has now 51 confirmed cases. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Missing 41-year-old motorcyclist found after concerns for safety

Police launched an appeal to help find Mr Brown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I may camp here’ - queues for pharmacy go down street

Queues down the street for Boots in Wymondham. Picture: Melyvn Humphries

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two more people with coronavirus die at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Coronavirus: How new police powers will affect you and your family

Police officers on patrol in Norwich. Photo: Luke Powell

Missing 41-year-old motorcyclist found after concerns for safety

Police launched an appeal to help find Mr Brown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mark Armstrong: Why running is always there when we need it

Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Train services cancelled as passengers stay away amid coronavirus lockdown

Greater Anglia has cancelled some train services. Pic: Greater Anglia.
Drive 24