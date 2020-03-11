Search

Advanced search

Warning of delays ahead of works on busy road

PUBLISHED: 16:25 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 11 March 2020

Essex And Suffolk Water is set to carry out work on the B1531 Victoria Road in Lowestoft next week. Picture: Google Images

Essex And Suffolk Water is set to carry out work on the B1531 Victoria Road in Lowestoft next week. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as work is carried out on a busy road.

The warning comes as Essex And Suffolk Water is set to carry out work on the B1531 Victoria Road in Lowestoft next week.

The Suffolk Roadworks map states that 'delays are likely' on Victoria Road as the work takes place between Tuesday, March 17 and Thursday, March 19.

Multi-way traffic control signals will be in operation throughout the works.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, the works will be taking place close to 229, Victoria Road to 'locate supply pipe in footway and install stop tap' along with other associated works.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via our Live Traffic Map .

Most Read

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Crash blocks part of A47

There has been a crash on the A47. Picture: Google

Final farewells to Caroline Flack at private funeral

Caroline Flack. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Family puts popular snooker and pool club up for sale

Diss Cue Club, on Sawmills Road, has been put up for sale. Picture: Fenn Wright

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A47 Acle Straight. Four people, including two children, remain in hospital Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘It pains me to say it, but the way they run that club is fantastic’ - Town legend praises Canaries

Kieron Dyer during his playing days at Ipswich Picture: Archant library

‘They took everything’ - Widow’s home burgled as husband of 60 years dies in hospital

Tony Baker, chairman of Caister Parish Council, has branded burglars who ransacked a woman's home as her husband lay dying as 'callous'. Picture: Google Maps/Tony Baker

Village pub shuts suddenly as landlady quits

The Jolly Farmers in Ormesby St Margaret has shut suddenly Picture: Liz Coates

‘Jekyll and Hyde’ character made threat to stab himself in front of dad after vodka binge

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24