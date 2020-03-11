Warning of delays ahead of works on busy road

Essex And Suffolk Water is set to carry out work on the B1531 Victoria Road in Lowestoft next week. Picture: Google Images Archant

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as work is carried out on a busy road.

The warning comes as Essex And Suffolk Water is set to carry out work on the B1531 Victoria Road in Lowestoft next week.

The Suffolk Roadworks map states that 'delays are likely' on Victoria Road as the work takes place between Tuesday, March 17 and Thursday, March 19.

Multi-way traffic control signals will be in operation throughout the works.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, the works will be taking place close to 229, Victoria Road to 'locate supply pipe in footway and install stop tap' along with other associated works.

