Delays warning ahead of repair works

Essex And Suffolk Water is set to carry out work on the A1117 Cotmer Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Drivers are being warned of possible delays as work is carried out next week.

The warning comes as Essex And Suffolk Water is set to carry out work on the A1117 Cotmer Road in Lowestoft.

The works are being carried out over three days next week between Wednesday, January 15 and Friday, January 17.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out.

It states that the works will be taking place "near to 51 Long Meadow Walk".

Throughout the works, two-way traffic control signals will be in operation as the works are carried out.

It states the work is taking place to "remove temp from footway" and other associated works.

