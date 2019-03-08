Video

WATCH: Motorist caught on camera driving wrong way up slip road on NDR

Video of car being driven wrong way on NDR at Postwick. PIC: From video by Neil Remnant. Archant

This is the moment a motorist was caught driving the wrong way up a slip road on the Northern Distributor Road (NDR).

The driver of a blue car can be seen attempting to join the A47 driving the wrong way up the slip road at the Postwick hub on the NDR, which is also known as the Broadland Northway.

The incident was captured on dashcam by another motorist at about 9.30am on Sunday (November 17).

He posted the video on the NDR Norwich Northern Distributor Road public group on Facebook.

In addition to the video, the motorist stated: "Postwick hub, about to join the A47 this morning. Guy driving the wrong way up the slip road???"

The video posted a number of comments in response, including Ady Hirst who replied: "OMG how?"

The motorist who posted the videoreplied: "Not sure if he went down the slip road and turned round or whether he came from Harford Bridge."