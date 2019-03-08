Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Motorist caught on camera driving wrong way up slip road on NDR

PUBLISHED: 17:13 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 17 November 2019

Video of car being driven wrong way on NDR at Postwick. PIC: From video by Neil Remnant.

Video of car being driven wrong way on NDR at Postwick. PIC: From video by Neil Remnant.

Archant

This is the moment a motorist was caught driving the wrong way up a slip road on the Northern Distributor Road (NDR).

The driver of a blue car can be seen attempting to join the A47 driving the wrong way up the slip road at the Postwick hub on the NDR, which is also known as the Broadland Northway.

The incident was captured on dashcam by another motorist at about 9.30am on Sunday (November 17).

He posted the video on the NDR Norwich Northern Distributor Road public group on Facebook.

In addition to the video, the motorist stated: "Postwick hub, about to join the A47 this morning. Guy driving the wrong way up the slip road???"

The video posted a number of comments in response, including Ady Hirst who replied: "OMG how?"

The motorist who posted the videoreplied: "Not sure if he went down the slip road and turned round or whether he came from Harford Bridge."

Most Read

Meet the new landlords at the ‘best pub in Norfolk’

Pub landlords Justin McKee and Emma Byrne who have taken over The Leopard, but are still carrying on the legacy of former owner Bob. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Two cars wrecked in hit and run on residential street

A car which was involved in a hit and run in Borrowdale Drive, Sprowston. Picture: Colin Lang

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Norwich cocktail bar named one of the best in the UK

Lydia DeAth samples one of Chambers Cocktail Company's drinks Credit: Joshua Patrick Photography @joshuapatrickfood

‘Improved mapping’ reveals swathes of region at greater risk of flooding by 2050

Climate Central says new data shows more areas of the region could be at risk than previously feared by 2050 Picture: Climate Central

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘He was the life and soul’ - Tributes paid to local football legend

Jimmy Landamore with his granddaughter, Phoebe, and wife, Kim. Picture: Supplied by the family

‘Completely devastating and insane’: Couple’s shock after hit-and-run

James Doyle and Sam Gravener (inset) and their Nissan Juke which was destroyed in a hit and run incident outside their home in Borrowdale Drive, Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson/Sam Gravener

Norfolk gastropub named one of the best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘They are an unbelievable group of lads. They are different, they are special’ - Bastock on Linnets

Paul Bastock and one of King's Lynn Town's 'unbelievables', match winner Chris Henderson Picture: Ian Burt

Henderson goal sends Linnets back to the top

Chris Henderson clinched the win at Southport - and a return to the top of the table Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists