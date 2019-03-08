Warning of possible delays on busy road

Essex and Suffolk Water will be carrying out the work on Normanston Drive in Lowestoft between Monday, July 8 and Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Google Images Archant

Motorists are being warned that delays are likely as work is carried out on a busy stretch of road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It comes as work is set to take place on Normanston Drive in Lowestoft for three days next week.

With Essex and Suffolk Water carrying out the work between Monday, July 8 and Wednesday, July 10 traffic restrictions will be in place on the A1144 and A1117 at Normanston Drive.

There will be multi-way traffic control signals in operation as the work is carried out on Normanston Drive.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work to "break out sunken mains lids in carriageway" is carried out along with other works.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.