Motorists warned of possible delays on busy road

Drivers are being warned that delays are likely as work is carried out on a busy stretch of road.

The warning comes as work is set to take place on the A1117 Cotmer Road in Lowestoft for three days next week.

With Essex and Suffolk Water carrying out the work between Wednesday, July 10 and Friday, July 12 traffic restrictions will be in place on the A1117 Cotmer Road.

There will be two-way traffic control signals in operation as the work is carried out on Cotmer Road.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the works are carried out.

Essex and Suffolk Water are also due to carry out works on the A1144 and A1117 Normanston Drive in Lowestoft next week, between July 8 and July 10, with multi-way traffic control signals in operation.

