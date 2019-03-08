Search

Advanced search

Motorists warned of possible delays on busy road

PUBLISHED: 14:11 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:11 05 July 2019

Essex and Suffolk Water will carry out the work on the A1117 Cotmer Road in Lowestoft for three days next week. Picture: Google Images

Essex and Suffolk Water will carry out the work on the A1117 Cotmer Road in Lowestoft for three days next week. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Drivers are being warned that delays are likely as work is carried out on a busy stretch of road.

The warning comes as work is set to take place on the A1117 Cotmer Road in Lowestoft for three days next week.

With Essex and Suffolk Water carrying out the work between Wednesday, July 10 and Friday, July 12 traffic restrictions will be in place on the A1117 Cotmer Road.

You may also want to watch:

There will be two-way traffic control signals in operation as the work is carried out on Cotmer Road.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the works are carried out.

Essex and Suffolk Water are also due to carry out works on the A1144 and A1117 Normanston Drive in Lowestoft next week, between July 8 and July 10, with multi-way traffic control signals in operation.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

Most Read

The best pubs in Norfolk - according to the AA Pub Guide 2020

Has your favourite inn made it into the AA Pub Guide's Pick of the Pubs 2020? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich City should hang their heads in shame over shirt sponsorship

Emi Buendia Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Drink driver charged after offering police officer money for sex

Police charged a man with drink driving after he attempted to solicit an undercover officer. Photo: Police

Norwich firm ‘gatecrashes’ Love Island at heart-breaking moment

The showdown between Amy and Curtis sparked a major drama on last night's show Love Island. Pic: ITV2

Man caught speeding at 70mph in 40mph limit

The car was caught travelling at 70mph in a 40 zone near Kings Lynn. Photo: Police

Most Read

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Cars collide at roundabout following ‘road rage’ incident

Two cars collided at the roundabout adjoining the A146 with George Westwood Way in Beccles. Picture: Google

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Dog ban sign destroyed one day after it is erected

An undamaged dog ban sign at the other end of Millenium Park PICTURE: Archant

First look inside MasterChef finalist’s new Norwich restaurant

Oliver Boon is opening a brand new Italian restaurant called Benoli, on Orford Street in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City should hang their heads in shame over shirt sponsorship

Emi Buendia Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The best pubs in Norfolk - according to the AA Pub Guide 2020

Has your favourite inn made it into the AA Pub Guide's Pick of the Pubs 2020? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The value of a reassuring voice in the midst of worry

Mark Armstrong under the watchful eye of Neil Featherby. Picture: Alison Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists