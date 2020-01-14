Search

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

PUBLISHED: 18:11 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:11 14 January 2020

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Drivers have been warned about a fallen tree which is causing problems for commuters.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the A146 near Yelverton after a fallen tree has completely blocked the road this evening (Tuesday, November 14).

Rush hour delays in the area have also been anticipated.

An Urban Search and Rescue team from Norfolk fire has been sent to the scene to assist officers.

On Twitter Norfolk police said: "Motorists are being warned to expect delays on the #A146 this evening. The road is currently blocked at Yelverton due to a fallen tree. Please avoid the area."

