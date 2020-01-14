Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Drivers have been warned about a fallen tree which is causing problems for commuters.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays on the #A146 this evening. The road is currently blocked at Yelverton due to a fallen tree. Please avoid the area #NorfolkRoads #SuffolkRoads pic.twitter.com/eovzuB2fbt — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) January 14, 2020

Police are urging drivers to avoid the A146 near Yelverton after a fallen tree has completely blocked the road this evening (Tuesday, November 14).

You may also want to watch:

Rush hour delays in the area have also been anticipated.

An Urban Search and Rescue team from Norfolk fire has been sent to the scene to assist officers.

On Twitter Norfolk police said: "Motorists are being warned to expect delays on the #A146 this evening. The road is currently blocked at Yelverton due to a fallen tree. Please avoid the area."