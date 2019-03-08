Search

Three weeks of road works on Norwich street set to start

PUBLISHED: 11:55 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 19 August 2019

Vulcan Road South, where road works are due to start: Pic: Google Street View.

Three weeks of road works will cause disruption to Norwich drivers.

Reconstruction of the footpath along Vulcan Road South, between Concorde Road and the outer ring road, is due to start on Monday, September 2 and is expected to take three weeks to complete.

For safety reasons, the stretch of Vulcan Road South will be reduced to one lane.

Northbound traffic (travelling from the ring road) only will be permitted.

A fully signed official diversion route will be in operation for the duration of the works.

Access to businesses and properties will be maintained at all times, but parking will be suspended within the working area as necessary to allow work to be done safely.

Norfolk County Council thanked people for their patience while the £52,000 work is done.

