Bus introduced after vital service was cut

Alexander Griffin regularly catches the bus to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, said: "Transferring at Bungay may prove confusing for young adults."

Suffolk County Council has confirmed a new service will operate between Southwold and Bungay, after a vital route was cut in January.

From April 1, the coastal clipper will be formed into the 99a service to connect the towns.

Councillor Mary Evans, SCC’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Transport and Rural Affairs, said: “The 99a service will be an important connection between the communities situated on the route and will also be used as transport for children attending Bungay High School.”

The route will see passengers change at Bungay to get a connecting bus into Norwich.

Alexander Griffin, from Halesworth, who regularly catches the bus to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, said: “Transferring at Bungay may prove confusing for young adults.”

The 37-year-old who suffers from epilepsy said the service is vital for the elderly, disabled and those who study in the city.

“By adding another connection into these journeys routes, irrespective of how simple they claim it will be, if the Halesworth to Bungay bus is delayed to the point where you miss your connection it will protract an already lengthy journey. I actually dread to think how long it will take.

“I will say that I am personally overjoyed at the clarification by First that the Southwold bus will continue to stop at Durban close in Halesworth once an hour Monday to Saturday.

“Which for me means that even if the bus to Norwich no longer stops there, my day to day journeys into Halesworth town centre using the bus can still continue.

On Wednesday, SCC said: “In addition to the 99a service, two new services will run from April 23, 2019, to provide similar options to the withdrawn 90 service.

“The 522 service will operate between Halesworth and Beccles – offering two return journeys per day. The 522 service is designed to link with the new 524 service which will operate between Southwold and Beccles – offering five return journeys per day.

“The timetables for these services will be available at the start of March.”