'Delays likely' warning ahead of overnight roadworks

Essex and Suffolk Water will carry out work on the B1531 Victoria Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft overnight on November 28/29, Picture: Google Images Archant

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as overnight works are carried out on a busy road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It comes as Essex and Suffolk Water carry out work on the B1531 Victoria Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft later this month.

With Essex And Suffolk Water carrying out the work overnight on November 28/29, two-way traffic control signals will be in operation on the road.

Essex And Suffolk Water will work in the road between 8pm on Thursday, November 28 and 6am on Friday, November 29.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states that the work will be taking place near 201, Victoria Road to "replace fire hydrant frame and cover in carriageway" along with other associated works.

With Victoria Road being a diversion route for the ongoing overnight works to the Bascule bridge in Lowestoft, the bridge works are scheduled to be completed on November 25.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.