Search

Advanced search

'Essential' repair work likely to cause further disruption

PUBLISHED: 11:01 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 10 June 2019

UK Power Networks will be carrying out roadworks on the B1531 Victoria Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft on June 12 and June 13, with delays likely. Picture: Google Images

UK Power Networks will be carrying out roadworks on the B1531 Victoria Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft on June 12 and June 13, with delays likely. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A warning has been issued to motorists that delays are likely as work is carried out on a busy road.

Work is set to take place on the B1531 Victoria Road in Oulton Broad this week.

With traffic disruption and journeys already taking much longer across Lowestoft, as Anglian Water teams continue to excavate the sinkhole and assess the damage on the A47 Station Square in Lowestoft with a lane closure in place, motorists could face further delays in Oulton Broad.

You may also want to watch:

With UK Power Networks carrying out the work between Wednesday, June 12 and Thursday, June 13, two-way traffic control signals will be in operation.

Additional work - which had been scheduled weeks ago - is also due to start on the A12 Pier Terrace in Lowestoft between Wednesday, June 12 and Thursday, June 13 as Anglian Water "repair two manholes in the carriageway."

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" as UK Power Networks carry out the work.

With the works set to be carried out on the B1531 Victoria Road, it states: "Essential and immediate replacement/repair of multi-way link box."

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

Related articles

Most Read

Multiple crashes and flooded roads following heavy rain

Heavy rain causes flash flooding. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Concern for welfare of missing 71-year-old man

Roy Masters went missing from his home in Church Street sometime between 11.20pm on Saturday, May 8 and 8.15am on Sunday, May 9. Photo: Norfolk police

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Cold blooded murder’ - Man found guilty of killing father-of-two in brutal knife attack

Roland Heinbergs and the scene of the murder on Rose Lane. Photo: Police

Driver’s lucky escape after crashing car into river

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing into a river. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver ‘still within their probationary licence period’ caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

Driver’s lucky escape after crashing car into river

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing into a river. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Man suffers head and back injuries after crash between two cars

An air ambulance was called to a serious crash involving two cars on the Norfolk and Suffolk border. Photo: Norfolk police

Norfolk supermarket gets green light for automatic number plate recognition camera

Waitrose has been given permission to install ANPR at its Eaton Store Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Cold blooded murder’ - Man found guilty of killing father-of-two in brutal knife attack

Roland Heinbergs and the scene of the murder on Rose Lane. Photo: Police

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Role model Pukki leads City’s Euro stars

Teemu Pukki is back on the goal trail for Finland on Tuesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘How work and life became a real struggle when I was caring for my mum’

Ann Hacon and her mum in happier times. Pic: submitted.

Armed robbers hold taxi driver at knife point and steal car

The driver, who is in his 50s, was targeted by the two men at about 5.30am on Monday (June 10) as he got into his blue Skoda Superb on Bull Close Road. Photo: Luke Powell/Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists