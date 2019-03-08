'Essential' repair work likely to cause further disruption

Picture: Google Images

A warning has been issued to motorists that delays are likely as work is carried out on a busy road.

Work is set to take place on the B1531 Victoria Road in Oulton Broad this week.

With traffic disruption and journeys already taking much longer across Lowestoft, as Anglian Water teams continue to excavate the sinkhole and assess the damage on the A47 Station Square in Lowestoft with a lane closure in place, motorists could face further delays in Oulton Broad.

With UK Power Networks carrying out the work between Wednesday, June 12 and Thursday, June 13, two-way traffic control signals will be in operation.

Additional work - which had been scheduled weeks ago - is also due to start on the A12 Pier Terrace in Lowestoft between Wednesday, June 12 and Thursday, June 13 as Anglian Water "repair two manholes in the carriageway."

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" as UK Power Networks carry out the work.

With the works set to be carried out on the B1531 Victoria Road, it states: "Essential and immediate replacement/repair of multi-way link box."

