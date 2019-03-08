Queues building as broken down van blocks road

A van is broken down on the A146 between Loddon and Thurton. Photo: Police Archant

A broken down van is causing queues on a major route into Norwich this morning.

Police are on scene on the A146 between Loddon and Thurton following reports a broken down van was blocking the Norwich bound carriageway.

The van has two blown out tyres which cannot be repaired roadside and is awaiting recovery.

Police warned traffic was building up in both directions and advised drivers to pass with care.

