Search

Advanced search

Queues building as broken down van blocks road

PUBLISHED: 08:49 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:49 31 July 2019

A van is broken down on the A146 between Loddon and Thurton. Photo: Police

A van is broken down on the A146 between Loddon and Thurton. Photo: Police

Archant

A broken down van is causing queues on a major route into Norwich this morning.

Police are on scene on the A146 between Loddon and Thurton following reports a broken down van was blocking the Norwich bound carriageway.

You may also want to watch:

The van has two blown out tyres which cannot be repaired roadside and is awaiting recovery.

Police warned traffic was building up in both directions and advised drivers to pass with care.

Stay up to date with travel news via our live traffic map.

Most Read

Tributes to popular doctor who served town for 30 years

Former Dereham doctor Andy Marczewski. Picture: Courtesy of Dr Marczewski's family

Plumber guilty of fraud leaves more families thousands out of pocket

Kenneth and Sylvia Lynn said builder Stuart Otter failed to finish renovation works in their home in Beccles. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 4-1 loss to Atalanta

Tom Trybull tries his luck in Norwich City's 4-1 defeat to Atalanta Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Plumber guilty of fraud leaves more families thousands out of pocket

Kenneth and Sylvia Lynn said builder Stuart Otter failed to finish renovation works in their home in Beccles. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Tributes to popular doctor who served town for 30 years

Former Dereham doctor Andy Marczewski. Picture: Courtesy of Dr Marczewski's family

Man rescued after floating 500 yards out to sea on dinghy

Lowestoft Lifeboat and HM Coastguard rescue officers from Lowestoft were called to a kite surfer thought to be trouble. Picture: Mick Howes

7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Alice in Wonderland afternoon tea at The Assembly House, Norwich Credit: Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists