Road to be closed for ‘urgent’ repair work

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 15 September 2020

Suffolk Highways will carry out work on Commodore Road in Oulton Broad. Picture: Google Images

Drivers could face delays as a road is set to be closed for emergency repairs.

Traffic will be diverted as repair work is carried out on Wednesday, September 16, on Commodore Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

With Suffolk Highways carrying out footway repairs, the work takes place from 9.30am on September 16 with a diversion in place.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work is carried out.

It states that “Commodore Road will be closed from Caldecott Road until Bridge Road” while the work is carried out.

It adds that the work is “urgent” to repair a “void underneath footpath.”

Suffolk Highways Tweeted: “Commodore Road, Lowestoft will be closed from Caldecott Road until Bridge Road on September 16 between 9.30am and noon for footway repairs.

“Please follow the diversion.”

