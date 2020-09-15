Road to be closed for ‘urgent’ repair work
PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 15 September 2020
Archant
Drivers could face delays as a road is set to be closed for emergency repairs.
Traffic will be diverted as repair work is carried out on Wednesday, September 16, on Commodore Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.
With Suffolk Highways carrying out footway repairs, the work takes place from 9.30am on September 16 with a diversion in place.
According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work is carried out.
It states that “Commodore Road will be closed from Caldecott Road until Bridge Road” while the work is carried out.
It adds that the work is “urgent” to repair a “void underneath footpath.”
Suffolk Highways Tweeted: “Commodore Road, Lowestoft will be closed from Caldecott Road until Bridge Road on September 16 between 9.30am and noon for footway repairs.
“Please follow the diversion.”
Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map online.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.