Blog dubbed ‘world’s most boring’ set for exciting 2020

It was once labelled the "most boring blog in the world," yet more than a decade on it's still welcoming busloads of readers.

Gerard Fletcher began the unofficial X1 blog to keep track of one of the longest bus routes in England - from Lowestoft to Peterborough, a journey of more than 100 miles.

Yet despite operator First splitting of the service around three years ago, with the X1 serving between Lowestoft and Norwich and the renamed XL taking passengers from the city to Peterborough, the wheels on the bus blog keep going round and round, with an exciting start to 2020 expected.

Mr Fletcher, who has also renamed the blog to mirror the change in service, said: "When I started it all I was very interested in buses, and I used to see the X1 every day from work, so I started a blog and it has gone from strength to strength.

"We are going to be getting new buses on the roads shortly, but First are keeping them very much under wraps.

"It is almost a secret, but 2020 could be quite an interesting year."

The fascination with buses began as a schoolboy in the 1970s, although it wasn't until the late-2000s when the blog began.

The 61-year-old said: "Sadly, in the last couple of years I haven't had the time to devote to it, so I will have to make a decision soon.

"I used to do it daily but God knows how I had the time.

"I will carry on doing it until the new buses arrive and probably in some form or another until I retire.

"I will probably wish I had carried it on if I stop.

"There are periods where there is not much to write about, but other times when it can be quite hectic with activity, and I think there might be one of those coming up. They can't keep the new buses under wraps forever.

"I do tend to shy away from diversions on the A47 though because it happens almost daily and it could get quite boring."

After first being reported by this newspaper in early 2011, some national newspapers labelled the blog as the "most boring in the world," yet Mr Fletcher is undeterred in his blogging journey.

Mr Fletcher, of Wisbech, said: "It is an unusual haYou expect it so I don't mind, but if it was so boring no one would be reading it.

"I can't understand why so many people are interested, but I get around 700 views on average.

"At one time I was getting thousands of hits from around the world, especially with a new fleet.

"When I first started it I was getting so many hits it was coming up top of the results on Google.

"There are other bus blogs in East Anglia still going strong, but a lot have disappeared and mine might be the oldest now."

Among his hundreds of regular visitors, Mr Fletcher also regularly welcomes updates and photos from readers.

He said: "It is nice when people get in touch, and I know a lot of the drivers and staff and made a lot of friends through doing it."