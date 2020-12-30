Search

Warning of delays ahead of 'electrical service upgrade' works

PUBLISHED: 10:53 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 30 December 2019

UK Power Networks will carry out work on Pakefield Street, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Drivers are being warned of possible delays as work is carried out for a week on a busy road.

The warning comes as UK Power Networks carry out an electrical service upgrade on Pakefield Street in Lowestoft.

The works will be taking place between Monday, January 13 and Friday, January 17.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states that excavation work will be taking place "outside 89 Pakefield Street," in the footway, carriageway and verges.

With traffic restrictions in place, there will be two-way traffic control signals in operation throughout the works.

It states: "Electrical service upgrade of customer supply" and associated works to "ensure safe and reliable" power connections.

You can keep up to date with all the latest delays by viewing the Live Traffic Map on our website.

