Search

Advanced search

Two people freed by firefighters after crash

PUBLISHED: 07:24 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:24 06 November 2019

Firefighters were called to a crash in Carbrooke. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Firefighters were called to a crash in Carbrooke. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Two people were freed by firefighters after they were trapped in a vehicle after a crash.

The crash happened in Caston Road, in Carbrooke, at 6.30pm on Tuesday.

You may also want to watch:

Firefighters from Watton and Hingham attended.

The crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to release the two people and then helped the ambulance service with casualty care.

The vehicle and scene were then made safe.

Most Read

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Four Norfolk fish and chips shops win national award

Orford Plaice is one of the winners of the Good Food Award for Fish and Chips 2020. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Nick Conrad in bid to become Conservative MP

BBC Radio Norfolk Breakfast Show host Nick Conrad has quit in a bid to win a chance to stand as a Tory candidate in the general election in Broadland. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Classic Ford Sierra Cosworth sells for £80,000

The Cosworth which made £80,000 at auction in King's Lynn Picture: Guy Snelling

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

‘It’s a piece of cake’ - Experts reveal how easy it is to smuggle people

The number of victims of human trafficking has more than doubled in Norfolk in five years, but how easy is it to smuggle people through our region�s coastline? Picture: John Hocknell/Jamie Honeywood

Pub landlord with riot helmet ‘driven out’ by violent customers

Paul Trevitt, landlord at the Three Tuns in Bungay. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Norfolk university staff to strike over pensions dispute

Union members at the University of East Anglia (UEA) are set to strike later this month in a dispute over pensions. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Councillors slam company for axing village’s only bus service

Local residents are unhappy about the proposed closure of Carver Lane in Tony Crouch.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists