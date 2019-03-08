Two people freed by firefighters after crash
PUBLISHED: 07:24 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:24 06 November 2019
Two people were freed by firefighters after they were trapped in a vehicle after a crash.
The crash happened in Caston Road, in Carbrooke, at 6.30pm on Tuesday.
Firefighters from Watton and Hingham attended.
The crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to release the two people and then helped the ambulance service with casualty care.
The vehicle and scene were then made safe.
