Tree blocks village road

PUBLISHED: 16:35 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:48 13 October 2019

The fallen down tree on The Street in Caston. Picture: Ellena Lond-Caulk

Ellena Lond-Caulk

A fallen tree is blocking a village road.

The incident took place on the The Street in Caston, near Watton, just before 3.30pm on Sunday, October 13.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service operator said one crew from Watton was called to help the electricity board.

Norfolk Police also attended and have set up diversions for drivers.

Paul Edwards, 47, landlord of the Red Lion pub in Caston, said the large tree fell near the Stow Bedon Road junction and was completely blocking the road.

He said: "I don't remember a tree coming down in the village before. It has been very blustery today."

Mr Edwards added that drivers from the Attleborough direction would not be able to access the village because of the fallen tree.

The landlord believed a power line has also been brought down during the incident.

