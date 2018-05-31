Blueprint for town's future transport needs

A new report sets out the options for cutting congestion in King's Lynn Picture: Matthew Usher. © Archant Norfolk 2013

Dualling part of the A149, a new link road and a new access to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital are included in a new transport strategy for King's Lynn.

Improvements to the South Gates roundabout are included in the proposals Picture: Ian Burt Improvements to the South Gates roundabout are included in the proposals Picture: Ian Burt

Highways officers and consultants have spent two years drawing up a wish list to curb congestion in the town over the next decade and beyond.

After two rounds of consultation, they have short listed 33 different schemes from more than 100 proposals.

A report to councillors says they have been divided into short-term options, which can be delivered by 2022, medium-term to be delivered between 2023 and 2030 and long-term options for beyond 2030.

It says their objectives are to support sustainable housing and economic growth while managing congestion, reducing the need to travel by car, promoting public transport and improving air quality.

Changes to traffic lights timings are also included Picture: Matthew Usher. Changes to traffic lights timings are also included Picture: Matthew Usher.

Short-term options include reviewing the timings of traffic lights at locations around the town centre, a re-designed lay-by at Lynn railway station and changes to lane markings at the Southgates Roundabout.

Proposals also include a campaign to encourage more children to walk to school, increased parking around King's Lynn ferry and improvements to cycle lanes.

Funding for the Southgates scheme has been included in Lynn's bid to the government's £1bn future high streets fund, the report to councillors says. It adds: "Funding to carry out the remaining 33 options will have to be allocated."

Medium-term options focus on increased use of Harding's Way by buses, along with "additional traffic" and re-designing the town centre one way system.

Quieter times on the roads when the new southern by pass opened in 1975 Picture: Archant Quieter times on the roads when the new southern by pass opened in 1975 Picture: Archant

The South Gate could be made traffic free by diverting London Road into the adjacent park, providing two lanes in each direction.

The report says the A149 could be dualled up to Knights Hill to include a "crawler lane", while the link road proposed for the West Winch development is also included.

Long-term options include a direct link from the QEH to the A149, a new link road between Wisbech Road and Nar Ouse Way and half hourly trains between Lynn and London.

Councillors on West Norfolk's regeneration and development panel are being asked to agree the recommendations when they meet on Tuesday.

The report will then be considered by the council's ruling cabinet, which will make a recommendation to full council.