Norwich Bus Station to get £1m revamp

Norwich Bus Station will get a £1m revamp next year. Picture: Denise Bradley. Copyright: Archant 2015

A major improvement project will see four months of work take place at Norwich Bus Station in the New Year.

The revamp - delivered by Transport for Norwich (TfN), a partnership between Norwich County Council, Norwich City Council and local authorities in Broadland and South Norfolk - will see toilets and waiting areas refurbished at the £5million station.

Improvements are to be made to external lighting while extra outdoor seating will be added.

Real-time bus service information will also be available as TfN trial new voice-activated technology.

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said that there is no planned closure and that the four-month project will cost £995,000.

The project will be funded by a share of a multi-million pound government pot.

Councillor Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for highways and infrastructure and chair of the transforming cities joint committee, said: "I'm delighted to see work get underway which will deliver improved facilities for everyone using the station and would like to thank passengers for their patience whilst work is carried out.

"This project is an important step in our wider long-term improvement plans for the city's public transport infrastructure which we hope to develop further in the New Year should we be successful in the next round of government funding."

The bus station opened in 2005 and, in 2016, was named as the ninth best designed station in the world by a leading design magazine.

However, in June 2012 water poured into the main building due to a leaking roof, which was finally repaired permanently in February 2013.

Despite only having been opened 14 years ago, this latest refurbishment means that, all in, more than £6.2m has been spent on the construction and maintenance of the station.

Temporary toilets and signage will be in place during the revamp.

Norfolk County Council do not expect bus services to be affected by the work, but passengers are advised to look out for updates from operators.

Work will commence on the station on Monday, January 6, and is expected to finish late April 2020.