Trains cancelled across region

A number of trains have been cancelled in the region this morning.

Several Norwich to Great Yarmouth services are affected, with the 9.06, 11.06, 13.06 and 15.06 all cancelled.

Trains travelling from Great Yarmouth to Norwich are also affected, with the 9.45, 11.44, 13.45 and 15.45 cancelled.

There is further disruption on the London to Norwich line, with the 9am service cancelled.

Train operator Greater Anglia said the disruption was due to a train fault.