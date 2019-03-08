Trains delayed and cancelled because of swing bridge fault

The broadland village of Reedham on the River Yare in Norfolk. Reedham swing bridge. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2014

Train travellers are facing delays and cancellations this evening because of a bridge fault.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

⚠ NEW: Due to a fault with a river swing bridge at #ReedhamNorfolk all lines are blocked.



Train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) May 28, 2019

All Greater Anglia trains running over Reedham swing bridge will be cancelled, delayed or revised, the firm said.

You may also want to watch:

The 7.17pm Great Yarmouth to Norwich train and the 6.40pm Norwich to Great Yarmouth service are cancelled due to the fault.

Disruption is expected until further notice.

Trains running through Reedham are delayed and cancelled due to a fault with the swing bridge. Picture: ARCHANT Trains running through Reedham are delayed and cancelled due to a fault with the swing bridge. Picture: ARCHANT

Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.