Trains delayed and cancelled because of swing bridge fault

PUBLISHED: 18:45 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:45 28 May 2019

The broadland village of Reedham on the River Yare in Norfolk. Reedham swing bridge. Picture: James Bass

Train travellers are facing delays and cancellations this evening because of a bridge fault.

All Greater Anglia trains running over Reedham swing bridge will be cancelled, delayed or revised, the firm said.

The 7.17pm Great Yarmouth to Norwich train and the 6.40pm Norwich to Great Yarmouth service are cancelled due to the fault.

Disruption is expected until further notice.

Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.

