Search

Advanced search

Trains delayed and cancelled because of swing bridge fault

PUBLISHED: 18:45 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:09 29 May 2019

The broadland village of Reedham on the River Yare in Norfolk. Reedham swing bridge. Picture: James Bass

The broadland village of Reedham on the River Yare in Norfolk. Reedham swing bridge. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2014

Train travellers are facing delays and cancellations this evening because of a bridge fault.

All Greater Anglia trains running over Reedham swing bridge will be cancelled, delayed or revised, the firm said.

You may also want to watch:

The 7.17pm Great Yarmouth to Norwich train and the 6.40pm Norwich to Great Yarmouth service are cancelled due to the fault.

Disruption is expected until further notice.

Trains running through Reedham are delayed and cancelled due to a fault with the swing bridge. Picture: ARCHANTTrains running through Reedham are delayed and cancelled due to a fault with the swing bridge. Picture: ARCHANT

Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.

Most Read

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 17 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Community in shock after popular park is closed following an arson attack

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Pippa Hopwood

Grant Holt on his Norwich City love affair and a special goodbye

Grant Holt became a legendary figure for Norwich City fans during a successful spell at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 17 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Why this man bought a derelict Norfolk mill at auction for £380,000

Brother and sister; Iain and Lauren Gwynn. Pic: Iain Gwynn.

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 17 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Community in shock after popular park is closed following an arson attack

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Pippa Hopwood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists