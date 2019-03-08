Passengers warned not to travel between King's Lynn and London over Bank Holiday weekend

Great Northern services will not be running between Cambridge and London over Bank Holiday weekend Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Passengers are being warned not to travel over the Bank Holiday weekend when one of London's busiest stations will be closed for track repairs.

Great Northern, which runs services between King's Lynn and King's Cross, said there would be no trains between Cambridge and London King's Cross on Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25.

Its website says: "We're strongly advising people not to travel on these dates."

Greater Anglia, which runs trains between King's Lynn and London Liverpool Street, said it's services would be running.

But it has warned passengers to expect stations and trains to be far busier than normal.

In a statement, it said: "The Greater Anglia line between Ely and Cambridge, and Cambridge Bishop's Stortford and London Liverpool Street will be fully open.

"However other train operators including Great Northern and London North Eastern Railway are affected by major engineering work on the line between King's Cross and Peterborough and Cambridge and London St Pancras, meaning no trains are able to run on this portion of the line on their routes.

"As a result, Greater Anglia trains and stations on the West Anglia line between Ely, Cambridge and Liverpool Street are expected to be even busier than usual."

Extra trains have been scheduled between Cambridge and Liverpool Street.

Mike Barry, Greater Anglia area customer service manager for Cambridge, said: "We are doing what we can to carry extra passengers.

"We are planning for so many people we will be putting extra crowd control measures in if we need them at Cambridge station.

"We are expecting trains to be full when they leave Cambridge, so that when they stop at stations along the route, such as Bishop's Stortford, it could be standing room only.

"We will have extra staff at stations to make sure customers catch the right train and to keep everyone safe.

"I would like to ask customers to be patient, especially if they are asked to queue to get into the station or to catch a later train."

Network Rail is carrying out major work to increase the number of lines into King's Cross over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The £1.2bn upgrade plan is set to create capacity for up to 10,000 extra seats a day on long-distance services.

Ed Akers, principal programme sponsor, said: "Major work to upgrade the East Coast Main Line between King's Cross and Peterborough will mean services from Liverpool Street will be busier than usual over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

"We appreciate that this will impact on people, however this work is absolutely to vital to make sure we continue to provide a railway which is fit for purpose and this upgrade will bring significant benefits to passengers once completed."