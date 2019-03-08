Search

Advanced search

Trains cancelled between Norwich and Sheringham

PUBLISHED: 22:11 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 22:11 25 June 2019

Train services between Norwich and Sheringham via Cromer may be cancelled, delayed or revised due to a points failure. Picture: ARCHANT

Train services between Norwich and Sheringham via Cromer may be cancelled, delayed or revised due to a points failure. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Train services between Norwich and Sheringham via Cromer may be cancelled, delayed or revised due to a 'points failure'.

A points failure has occurred at Cromer meaning that trains can't access Cromer from either North Walsham or Sheringham.

You may also want to watch:

A Network Rail member of staff is due on site at about 10.30 to attend to the points problem.

Due to the problem, the 9.10pm from Sheringham to Norwich will return to Sheringham station and a special service will operate from North Walsham to Norwich departing at 9:43pm.

However, the 9.15pm from Norwich to Sheringham will terminate at North Walsham.

Disruption is expected until 10.30 this evening.

Most Read

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘We know we cannot stop it’ - Village faces up to 725-homes bid ahead of public meeting

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

New glamping site with moat and natural swimming pond opens

The outdoor natural swimming pool at the new Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Something about this car near illegal rave drew the attention of police

The car spotted by police near the rave over the weekend Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

‘It is silly and hurtful’ - Norwich reality star hits out at online trolls

Reanne Brown working on a campain for Sister Glam UK Credit: Kaylee Brown

‘Callous’ puppy farming gang members jailed for selling ‘diseased’ dogs

Zoe Rushmer (left) and Michael Rushmer (right). Picture Facebook.

Trains cancelled between Norwich and Sheringham

Train services between Norwich and Sheringham via Cromer may be cancelled, delayed or revised due to a points failure. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists