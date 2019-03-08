Trains cancelled between Norwich and Sheringham

Train services between Norwich and Sheringham via Cromer may be cancelled, delayed or revised due to a 'points failure'.

A points failure has occurred at Cromer meaning that trains can't access Cromer from either North Walsham or Sheringham.

A Network Rail member of staff is due on site at about 10.30 to attend to the points problem.

Due to the problem, the 9.10pm from Sheringham to Norwich will return to Sheringham station and a special service will operate from North Walsham to Norwich departing at 9:43pm.

However, the 9.15pm from Norwich to Sheringham will terminate at North Walsham.

Disruption is expected until 10.30 this evening.