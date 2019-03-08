Trains cancelled after passengers verbally assault conductor

Trains in East Anglia have been cancelled after passengers verbally assaulted the conductor. Picture: Sonya Brown Archant

Trains in East Anglia have been cancelled after passengers verbally assaulted the conductor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Both the 3.54pm Greater Anglia train between Ipswich and Lowestoft and the 5.48pm Lowestoft to Norwich train have been cancelled as a result of the incident.

You may also want to watch:

Greater Anglia said: "We're very sorry for customers inconvenienced by the cancellation of our 17.48 Lowestoft to Norwich service.

"This service was cancelled due to an earlier incident involving our conductor and disruptive passengers on the train which was due to form the 17.48."

British Transport Police were not in attendance at the incident.

More information as it comes.