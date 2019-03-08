Search

Trains cancelled after passengers verbally assault conductor

PUBLISHED: 16:50 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 21 June 2019

Trains in East Anglia have been cancelled after passengers verbally assaulted the conductor. Picture: Sonya Brown

Archant

Trains in East Anglia have been cancelled after passengers verbally assaulted the conductor.

Both the 3.54pm Greater Anglia train between Ipswich and Lowestoft and the 5.48pm Lowestoft to Norwich train have been cancelled as a result of the incident.

Greater Anglia said: "We're very sorry for customers inconvenienced by the cancellation of our 17.48 Lowestoft to Norwich service.

"This service was cancelled due to an earlier incident involving our conductor and disruptive passengers on the train which was due to form the 17.48."

British Transport Police were not in attendance at the incident.

More information as it comes.

