Greater Anglia services cancelled after damaged overhead wires

PUBLISHED: 08:16 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:16 13 February 2020

Greater Anglia services between Norwich and London have been cancelled after damaged overhead wires. Picture: Sonya Duncan.

Train services between Norwich and London Liverpool Street are cancelled because of damaged overhead electric wires.

Greater Anglia services from the capital to Norwich at 8.30am, 9am, 9.30am, 10am, 10.30am, and 11.30am have been cancelled.

The 9.03am route from Norwich to London is also not running due to the damaged wires in Colchester.

A statement on the Greater Anglia website said: "Due to damage to the overhead electric wires in the Colchester area, services will be disrupted. Network Rail engineers are on route to the location.

"Services will be running between London Liverpool Street and Colchester. The line is blocked between Colchester and Ipswich. A limited rail replacement bus service will be in operation."

For updates visit www.greateranglia.co.uk

