Major signalling problems cause yet more train disruption

More Greater Anglia services were delayed and cancelled on Tuesday. Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

More disruption is affecting rail passengers this morning as "major signalling problems" caused yet more delays and cancellations.

Trains between Norwich and Sheringham and Ipswich and Peterborough are "severely disrupted", according to Greater Anglia.

Norwich to Sheringham services are forced to run at a reduced speed and terminate at Cromer.

A rail replacement bus service is in place between Cromer and Sheringham.

Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted on Sanders Coaches bus services 44, 44a, x44 and x40.

Elsewhere, trains between Ipswich and Peterborough, via Ely, have been cancelled due to "a shortage of trains as a result of the signalling fault".

Passengers have been advised to travel to Ely via Norwich, where tickets will be accepted on East Midlands services to Peterborough.

The 7.40am service from Norwich to London Liverpool Street was cancelled due to a train fault, while the 7.48am Lowestoft to Norwich train was also suspended.

Greater Anglia had hoped to run a more reliable service from yesterday after introducing more trains and a timetable change, but passengers were still affected on Monday and now today after last week saw at least 80 services cancelled every day.