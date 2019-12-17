Search

Advanced search

Major signalling problems cause yet more train disruption

PUBLISHED: 07:18 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:18 17 December 2019

More Greater Anglia services were delayed and cancelled on Tuesday. Picture: Denise Bradley.

More Greater Anglia services were delayed and cancelled on Tuesday. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

More disruption is affecting rail passengers this morning as "major signalling problems" caused yet more delays and cancellations.

Trains between Norwich and Sheringham and Ipswich and Peterborough are "severely disrupted", according to Greater Anglia.

Norwich to Sheringham services are forced to run at a reduced speed and terminate at Cromer.

A rail replacement bus service is in place between Cromer and Sheringham.

You may also want to watch:

Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted on Sanders Coaches bus services 44, 44a, x44 and x40.

Elsewhere, trains between Ipswich and Peterborough, via Ely, have been cancelled due to "a shortage of trains as a result of the signalling fault".

Passengers have been advised to travel to Ely via Norwich, where tickets will be accepted on East Midlands services to Peterborough.

The 7.40am service from Norwich to London Liverpool Street was cancelled due to a train fault, while the 7.48am Lowestoft to Norwich train was also suspended.

Greater Anglia had hoped to run a more reliable service from yesterday after introducing more trains and a timetable change, but passengers were still affected on Monday and now today after last week saw at least 80 services cancelled every day.

Most Read

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Suspected drink-driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash with lorry

A suspected drink-driver collided with a lorry. Picture: Fenland Police.

Person and dog rescued after heavy flooding

Flooding at the Welney Washes in November 2019. Picture: Matthew Usher.

New operation will see armed police deployed in Chapelfield Shopping Centre

Police at Chapelfield shopping centre as part of Operation Servator.Norwich Police Twitter.

‘I don’t feel safe’ - woman’s fear after partner’s car is vandalised

The windows of Scott Buck's Vauxhall Astra VXR were smashed in Dereham. His partner, Becky Bowman, says she now feels unsafe in her own home. Picture: Becky Bowman

Most Read

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Mum and son ‘homeless’ for Christmas after noise wrangle in rented flat

Ben Turner and Gill Wilson with all their letters of complaint. Pic: Archant

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The enterance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Suspected drink-driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash with lorry

A suspected drink-driver collided with a lorry. Picture: Fenland Police.

New operation will see armed police deployed in Chapelfield Shopping Centre

Police at Chapelfield shopping centre as part of Operation Servator.Norwich Police Twitter.

Mum and son ‘homeless’ for Christmas after noise wrangle in rented flat

Ben Turner and Gill Wilson with all their letters of complaint. Pic: Archant

Abuse headteacher left his money to ex-council leader and priest to clear his name after death

Former headmaster at St George's School, Finborough, Derek Slade was jailed in 2010 for abusing pupils in the 1970s and 1980s. In his will he left his money to appeal his conviction. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists