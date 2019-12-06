Rail services between Norwich and Cambridge have been suspended

One of Greater Anglia's new bi-mode trains at Cromer railway station, on the Norwich-Sheringham Bittern line. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Train services between Norwich and Cambridge have been suspended following major signalling problems which have had an impact across the rural network.

Greater Anglia has announced that as a result of major signalling problems across rural networks some lines will be blocked and disruption is expected until further notice.

Train services between Norwich and Cambridge have been suspended until at least 10am.

Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted on East Midlands Railway between Norwich and Ely calling additionally at Attleborough and Brandon and Wymondham.

GTR and Cross Country services will also accept Greater Anglia tickets between between Ely and Cambridge in both directions. Please allow extra time for your journey.

Log onto www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/ for details of other services affected.