Train faults cause series of cancellations for commuters

PUBLISHED: 16:30 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 28 December 2019

A number of rail services have been cancelled. Photo: Greater Anglia

Archant

A number of rail services have been cancelled due to train faults.

The scheduled departure of the 5.06pm Norwich to Great Yarmouth service on December 28, due to arrive at Yarmouth at 5.41pm, has been cancelled "due to a train fault."

Greater Anglia said that the 5.47pm Great Yarmouth to Norwich service, which is due to arrive at Norwich at 6.23pm today (Saturday) was also cancelled.

The 7.05pm Norwich to Lowestoft service, due to arrive in Lowestoft at 7.50pm, has also been cancelled due to a train fault.

As has the 8.07pm Lowestoft to Ipswich service, due to arrive in Ipswich at 9.36pm, which has been cancelled due to a train fault.

To keep up to date with the latest changes, visit www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/?_ga=2.72994963.1275960601.1577548663-2122100139.1575707695

