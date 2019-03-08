Search

Advanced search

Disruption as rail services are cancelled due to 'train fault'

PUBLISHED: 08:25 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:25 07 November 2019

Greater Anglia train. Picture: Archant

Greater Anglia train. Picture: Archant

Archant

Commuters are facing disruption due to problems on the railway.

The scheduled 10.17am service from Ipswich to Lowestoft - due to arrive in Lowestoft at 11.43am on Thursday, November 7 - has been cancelled "due to a train fault."

Similarly the 12.07pm Lowestoft to Ipswich service, which is due to arrive at Ipswich at 1.36pm on Thursday afternoon, has been cancelled.

Greater Anglia said that the scheduled services were both cancelled "due to a train fault."

Keep up to date with any disruptions or service delays on the railways via www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/

Most Read

Man died after medic looked at wrong scan

Luke Allard. Picture: Bethanie Eaglen-Smith

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Nick Conrad chosen as Conservative candidate in Broadland

Former BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Nick Conrad wants to be the Conservative candidate for Broadland in the general election. Pic: Nick Butcher.

New restaurant to open in Norwich’s Royal Arcade

Norwich's Royal Arcade. Pic: Archant

‘Appalling’ woman pointed security camera into her neighbours’ home

Anne Egglestone, who has been jailed for two years Picture: Norfolk Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Classic Ford Sierra Cosworth sells for £80,000

The Cosworth which made £80,000 at auction in King's Lynn Picture: Guy Snelling

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Appalling’ woman pointed security camera into her neighbours’ home

Anne Egglestone, who has been jailed for two years Picture: Norfolk Police

Meet the accidental tech founders who are now turning £8.6m

(L-R) John Ellmore, director, Nic Redfern, finance director, Jason Tassie, commercial director, all of Know Your Money. Picture:

Man died after medic looked at wrong scan

Luke Allard. Picture: Bethanie Eaglen-Smith

Hit-and-run driver careers into garden, smashes into cars - then speeds away

Emma Wilder's damaged car on The Street in Ringland after a driver crashed into it and drove off Picture: Emma Wilder

Train services disrupted after person hit by train

Train services are disrupted after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists