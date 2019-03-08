Disruption as rail services are cancelled due to 'train fault'

Greater Anglia train. Picture: Archant Archant

Commuters are facing disruption due to problems on the railway.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The scheduled 10.17am service from Ipswich to Lowestoft - due to arrive in Lowestoft at 11.43am on Thursday, November 7 - has been cancelled "due to a train fault."

Similarly the 12.07pm Lowestoft to Ipswich service, which is due to arrive at Ipswich at 1.36pm on Thursday afternoon, has been cancelled.

Greater Anglia said that the scheduled services were both cancelled "due to a train fault."

Keep up to date with any disruptions or service delays on the railways via www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/

