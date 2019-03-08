Search

Train fault results in delays between Norwich and Sheringham

PUBLISHED: 07:08 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:08 16 July 2019

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

Archant

Rail passengers travelling between Norwich and Sheringham are experiencing disruption due to a train fault.

Greater Anglia have informed passengers that due to a train fault at Norwich there will be disruption for those travelling to Sheringham until 7.30am.

The rail operator said services between Norwich and Sheringham via Cromer have been cancelled.

Affected services include:

- 6.45am Norwich to Lowestoft

- 7.35am Lowestoft to Norwich

- 8.09am Cambridge to Norwich

Due to cancellations on the Sheringham to Norwich line, Greater Anglia tickets will be valid on local Sanders bus services until 8am.

If a journey has been delayed by 15 minutes or more, passengers could be entitled to compensation.

Visit http://www.greateranglia.co.uk/about-us/our-performance/delay-repay for more details.

