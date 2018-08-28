Search

Significant train delays expected all morning

PUBLISHED: 09:12 19 December 2018

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Rail passengers travelling from Norwich to London are facing significant delays.

Greater Anglia services to London Liverpool Street are delayed by up to 30 minutes due to a signalling failure at Kelvedon.

A spokesman for the company said delays were likely for the rest of the morning but should be fixed by midday.

Keep up to date with train delays via the greater anglia journey checker.

