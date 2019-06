Train delays as vehicle runs into bridge in Thetford

Trains are running at reduced speeds after a vehicle struck a bridge.

All Greater Anglia Trains running through Thetford will be running with reduced speeds.

Delays and revisions to services are expected until 7.30pm.

Network Rail response teams have been made aware and are on route to the site.