Train cancellations between Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft
15 June, 2019 - 13:19
Some trains between Norwich. Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will be cancelled today due to a train fault.
Greater Anglia has posted on its Twitter page:
"18:06 Norwich to Great Yarmouth (18:21 Lingwood) will be cancelled due to a train fault.
"18:47 Great Yarmouth to Norwich (19:12 Brundall) will be cancelled due to a train fault.
"16:40 Norwich to Great Yarmouth (16:50 Brundall) will be cancelled due to a train fault.
"17:17 Great Yarmouth to Norwich (17:37 Brundall) will be cancelled due to a train fault.
The 14:58 Norwich to Lowestoft (15:31 Oulton Broad North) and the 15:48 Lowestoft to Norwich (16:16 Cantley) have now been reinstated.