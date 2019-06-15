Train cancellations between Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft

Some trains between Norwich. Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will be cancelled today due to a train fault.

Greater Anglia has posted on its Twitter page:

"18:06 Norwich to Great Yarmouth (18:21 Lingwood) will be cancelled due to a train fault.

"18:47 Great Yarmouth to Norwich (19:12 Brundall) will be cancelled due to a train fault.

"16:40 Norwich to Great Yarmouth (16:50 Brundall) will be cancelled due to a train fault.

"17:17 Great Yarmouth to Norwich (17:37 Brundall) will be cancelled due to a train fault.

The 14:58 Norwich to Lowestoft (15:31 Oulton Broad North) and the 15:48 Lowestoft to Norwich (16:16 Cantley) have now been reinstated.