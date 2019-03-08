Train cancellations between Norwich and Great Yarmouth

Rail passengers face disruption this morning following some cancellations between Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

Greater Anglia has announced the 6.52am and 8.09am services from Norwich to Great Yarmouth will be cancelled due to a train fault.

The rail operator also said the 7.30am and 8.46am services from Yarmouth to Norwich would also be cancelled due to a fault.

The cancellations follow disruption last night after the 5.10pm Cambridge to Norwich train hit a tree between Norwich and Wymondham at about 6.30pm.

Windows were smashed in the incident, causing the 6.14pm Cambridge to Norwich and the 8.19pm Norwich to Cambridge services to be cancelled.

The line was blocked in both directions between Norwich and Wymondham until the tree could be removed. It resulted in cancellations last night but services have since returned to normal.