Traffic lights out in Norwich during evening rush hour

Motorists have been warned to expect delays in the evening rush hour after a traffic light failure in Norwich.

A traffic lights failure in the Bracondale and Carrow Hill area of the city is causing problems this evening (Tuesday, February 19) during the evening rush hour.

Some people have taken to social media to express their frustration.

Steve Harris tweeted: “@NorfolkPolice traffic lights are out at Bracondale lights Norwich. Bit of a free for all. Think it may need some traffic control.”

Charlotteluisax tweeted: “@NorfolkPolice the traffic lights are out in Bracondale and it’s rush hour...”

While Muddy Mildred tweeted: “@NorfolkPoliceUK the traffic lights on Bracondale in Norwich with the junction down to Carrow Hill are not working.”

