Traffic lights fail on the A47

Traffic lights at the A146 junction with the A47, near Trowse, have failed. Photo: Police Archant

Police have warned drivers to avoid the area after a set of traffic lights failed on the A47.

The taffic lights on the junction between the A146 and A47, near Trowse, stopped working earlier this evening.

Police are on scene directing traffic, and described the area as "very busy".

Highways are aware and enroute.