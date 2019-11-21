Search

Advanced search

'Nightmare' traffic from village to NDR 'is killing businesses'

PUBLISHED: 06:30 22 November 2019

Edi Gashi, who owns a car wash in Horsford, has called the traffic and Holt Road a

Edi Gashi, who owns a car wash in Horsford, has called the traffic and Holt Road a "nightmare". Picture: Ruth Lawes

Archant

Traffic on a village road leading to the Northern Distributor Road (NDR) has been branded a "nightmare" by people living nearby.

People living in Horsford say on a bad day traffic from the NDR roundabout extends to the Horsford Social Club. Picture: Google MapsPeople living in Horsford say on a bad day traffic from the NDR roundabout extends to the Horsford Social Club. Picture: Google Maps

Concerns have been raised over the congestion from Holt Road in Horsford near Norwich to the NDR, with reports of mile-long queues during morning rush hour.

Tony Moore, a retired HR professional, said: "On a bad day it backs from the NDR until the Horsford Social Club. The problem is the roundabout at the NDR splits into two narrow roads and there just isn't room for all the cars."

Owner of Horsford Cafe Chris Vaughan said that people avoid Horsford and it is having a detrimental impact on business. Picture: Ruth LawesOwner of Horsford Cafe Chris Vaughan said that people avoid Horsford and it is having a detrimental impact on business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Mr Moore has lived in Horsford for nearly 40 years and said recently the sheer volume of traffic had led to vibration cracks in his home.

The 70-year-old said: "The problem is now there are large HGV vehicles going up and down the road and it is just not designed for that. To be honest, I'm glad I'm retired now. If I had to commute into Norwich every day it would drive me mad."

Businesses have also slammed the traffic, claiming it has caused a loss in income.

You may also want to watch:

Chris Vaughan, owner of the Horsford Café on Holt Road, said: "We have suffered. People avoid Horsford and it destroys businesses. I've been told by taxis drivers that they will do all they can to find an alternative route."

The 34-year-old added: "Everybody moans about it. It takes so long to go anywhere. The impact it has on everyone is unreal. It's just completely shocking."

And the owner of neighbouring business Horsford Carwash, Edi Gashi, from Albania, said in his country the traffic would have prompted protests.

The 42-year-old added: "The road is a nightmare. You see traffic from one end to the other, and the traffic lights are also a nightmare.

"Less people actually come and visit businesses because it's so blocked. Every business is being killed. My business has been killed."

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: "While at busy times of the day there can be a build-up of traffic on any road we are not aware of any recent complaints about ongoing congestion problems at this location. However we will continue to monitor these junctions."

Have you been affected by NDR traffic? Email ruth.lawes@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Nightmare’ traffic from village to NDR ‘is killing businesses’

Edi Gashi, who owns a car wash in Horsford, has called the traffic and Holt Road a

New cinema gets go-ahead and aims to open in 2020

How one of the auditoriums at the new cinema could look. Pic: BCA Ltd/Whitworth.

Train cancelled due to ‘unusually large passenger flow’

A Greater Anglia train was cancelled this morning. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

‘He ruined my life’ - mum and daughter, 12, attacked after ‘terrifying’ abuse

Josh Clement and Jess Hunt. Clement escaped jail after being convicted of attacking Miss Hunt and her 12-year-old daughter last Christmas. Picture: Jess Hunt

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘He ruined my life’ - mum and daughter, 12, attacked after ‘terrifying’ abuse

Josh Clement and Jess Hunt. Clement escaped jail after being convicted of attacking Miss Hunt and her 12-year-old daughter last Christmas. Picture: Jess Hunt

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

What lessons should farmers learn from harvest 2019?

Norfolk farmers can learn valuable lessons by analysing the 2019 harvest, says Strutt & Parker. Picture: Lesley Buckley / iWitness24

Children faced with ‘life threatening’ dangers at event

Fire safety at the Crucial Crew event in Lowestoft. Pictures; Mick Howes

‘It’s horrendous’ - traders take a hit as gas works continue

Plumstead Road in Norwich. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists