'Nightmare' traffic from village to NDR 'is killing businesses'

Edi Gashi, who owns a car wash in Horsford, has called the traffic and Holt Road a "nightmare". Picture: Ruth Lawes Archant

Traffic on a village road leading to the Northern Distributor Road (NDR) has been branded a "nightmare" by people living nearby.

People living in Horsford say on a bad day traffic from the NDR roundabout extends to the Horsford Social Club. Picture: Google Maps People living in Horsford say on a bad day traffic from the NDR roundabout extends to the Horsford Social Club. Picture: Google Maps

Concerns have been raised over the congestion from Holt Road in Horsford near Norwich to the NDR, with reports of mile-long queues during morning rush hour.

Tony Moore, a retired HR professional, said: "On a bad day it backs from the NDR until the Horsford Social Club. The problem is the roundabout at the NDR splits into two narrow roads and there just isn't room for all the cars."

Owner of Horsford Cafe Chris Vaughan said that people avoid Horsford and it is having a detrimental impact on business. Picture: Ruth Lawes Owner of Horsford Cafe Chris Vaughan said that people avoid Horsford and it is having a detrimental impact on business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Mr Moore has lived in Horsford for nearly 40 years and said recently the sheer volume of traffic had led to vibration cracks in his home.

The 70-year-old said: "The problem is now there are large HGV vehicles going up and down the road and it is just not designed for that. To be honest, I'm glad I'm retired now. If I had to commute into Norwich every day it would drive me mad."

Businesses have also slammed the traffic, claiming it has caused a loss in income.

Chris Vaughan, owner of the Horsford Café on Holt Road, said: "We have suffered. People avoid Horsford and it destroys businesses. I've been told by taxis drivers that they will do all they can to find an alternative route."

The 34-year-old added: "Everybody moans about it. It takes so long to go anywhere. The impact it has on everyone is unreal. It's just completely shocking."

And the owner of neighbouring business Horsford Carwash, Edi Gashi, from Albania, said in his country the traffic would have prompted protests.

The 42-year-old added: "The road is a nightmare. You see traffic from one end to the other, and the traffic lights are also a nightmare.

"Less people actually come and visit businesses because it's so blocked. Every business is being killed. My business has been killed."

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: "While at busy times of the day there can be a build-up of traffic on any road we are not aware of any recent complaints about ongoing congestion problems at this location. However we will continue to monitor these junctions."

